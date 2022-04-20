Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $525.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.