Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.22.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

