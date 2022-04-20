Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $525.03.

NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.60. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

