Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.44.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.60. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

