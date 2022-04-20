Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.44.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.