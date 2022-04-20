Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.22.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.97 and a 200-day moving average of $512.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

