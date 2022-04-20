Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.60. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

