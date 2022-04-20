Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $342.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.03.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

