Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.22.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 74.8% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 47.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.