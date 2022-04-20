Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Netflix to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.75.

Shares of NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.97 and a 200 day moving average of $512.60. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

