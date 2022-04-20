Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $300.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $525.03.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

