Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $590.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.44.

NFLX stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.60. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

