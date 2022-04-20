Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.47.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $128.47 on Wednesday, reaching $220.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,423 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

