Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.75.

Shares of NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 74.8% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

