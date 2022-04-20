Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $405.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.22.

Shares of NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

