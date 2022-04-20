Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $525.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

