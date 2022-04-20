Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.75 on Tuesday, reaching $348.61. 19,520,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.60. Netflix has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $535.72.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
