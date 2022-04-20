Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.75 on Tuesday, reaching $348.61. 19,520,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.60. Netflix has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $535.72.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.