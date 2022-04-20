NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

