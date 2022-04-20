NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to announce $19.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.83 million and the highest is $20.90 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $83.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

