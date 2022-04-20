NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

