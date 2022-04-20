Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NBW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,517. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 174.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

