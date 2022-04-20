Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 84,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,920. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

