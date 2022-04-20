Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NBO stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.60.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.