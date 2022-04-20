Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

