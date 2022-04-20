NeuroMetrix (NURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 27.65%.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.