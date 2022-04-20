New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NFE opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.57.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972 over the last ninety days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 372,347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

