New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 300,000 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $13,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34.
- On Friday, April 1st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $49.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.