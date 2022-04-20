New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 300,000 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $13,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34.

On Friday, April 1st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

