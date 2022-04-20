New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

