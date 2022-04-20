New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,228. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

