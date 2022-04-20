New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.88.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,228. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
