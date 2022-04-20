New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,879,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,373,000 after acquiring an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,533.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 427,953 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,427,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

