NewMarket (NEU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

Shares of NEU opened at $336.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $296.05 and a 1-year high of $388.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

