Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

NYSE NEM opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

