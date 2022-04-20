Newmont (TSE:NGT) Downgraded by National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$119.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$107.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:NGT traded down C$1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$103.11. 146,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.80. The company has a market cap of C$81.72 billion and a PE ratio of 56.20. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.25 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

