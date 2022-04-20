NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

LON:NRR opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.61. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.11 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £271.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($38,822.40). Also, insider Will Hobman bought 22,208 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,004.68).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

