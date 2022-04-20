NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

NEE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 94,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

