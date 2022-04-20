NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEX opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 284,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,380,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 267,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 41,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

