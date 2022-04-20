NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NICE has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $705,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $233,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of NICE by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $506,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

