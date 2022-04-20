Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%.

NCBS stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

