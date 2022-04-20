NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,405,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in NMI by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NMI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,144,000 after buying an additional 568,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58. NMI has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

