Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.52 million, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

