Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman Sells 13,334 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:JWN opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $43.80.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
