Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman Sells 13,334 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:JWN opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

