North American Construction Group (NOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million.

Shares of NOA opened at C$18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$559.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$13.23 and a 12 month high of C$22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at C$435,858.09. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,947.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

