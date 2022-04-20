North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.710-$2.020 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $421.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOA. CIBC assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

