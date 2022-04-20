North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $421.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

