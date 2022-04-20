Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $99.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

