Northern Technologies International (NTIC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/20/2022 – Northern Technologies International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

4/19/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Northern Technologies International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/11/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Northern Technologies International had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $18.00.

4/3/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Northern Technologies International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Northern Technologies International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/2/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTIC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

