Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.71.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.65. 276,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$44.20.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.