Northland Securities Trims Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Target Price to $20.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.
MITK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.
MITK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,291. The company has a market cap of $582.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
