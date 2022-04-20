Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $464.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $490.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.93 and its 200-day moving average is $398.94.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

