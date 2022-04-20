Northrop Grumman’s (NOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of NOC opened at $464.41 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

